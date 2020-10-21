Former Blue Bell Creameries President charged in connection with 2015 ice cream Listeria contamination

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas grand jury charged the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P., Paul Kruse, with wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an alleged scheme to cover up the company’s sales of Listeria-tainted ice cream in 2015, the Justice Department announced today.

Kruse was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. These were related to his alleged efforts to conceal from customers what the company knew about Listeria contamination in certain Blue Bell products.

According to the indictment, Blue Bell was notified in 2015 that two ice cream products from the Brenham, TX, factory tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous pathogen that can lead to serious illness or death in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Kruse allegedly created a scheme of removing the products from stores without telling customers or retailers the reason.

The indictment alleges that Kruse directed employees to tell customers who asked about the removal that there was an unspecified issue with a manufacturing machine.

“American consumers trust that the individuals who lead food manufacturing companies will put the public safety before profits,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will take appropriate action against those who ship contaminated products and choose not to tell consumers about known risks.”

The strain of Listeria in one of the Blue Bell ice cream products was linked to a strain that sickened five patients at a Kansas hospital with listeriosis.

Blue Bell pleaded guilty in a related case in May to two counts of distributing adulterated food products in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. On Sept. 17, 2020, the court sentenced the company to pay criminal penalties totaling $17.25 million. Blue Bell also agreed to pay an additional $2.1 million to resolve civil False Claims Act allegations regarding ice cream products manufactured under insanitary conditions and sold to federal facilities, including the military. The total $19.35 million in fine, forfeiture, and civil settlement payments constitutes the second largest-ever amount paid in resolution of a food safety matter.

