Free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

Testing will be at the Brazos Center
(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Brazos County into November. Testing will be at the Brazos Center and drive-thru testing will be available.

DateTimeLocation
Oct. 2711 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center
Oct. 2811 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center
Oct. 2911 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center
Nov. 911 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center
Nov. 108 a.m.- 4 p.m.Brazos Center
Nov. 1111 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center

To register in advance, click here.  This link will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5.

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· No appointment needed.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab.  Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19.  More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org

