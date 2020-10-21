Free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County
Testing will be at the Brazos Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Brazos County into November. Testing will be at the Brazos Center and drive-thru testing will be available.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Oct. 27
|11 a.m.- 7p.m.
|Brazos Center
|Oct. 28
|11 a.m.- 7p.m.
|Brazos Center
|Oct. 29
|11 a.m.- 7p.m.
|Brazos Center
|Nov. 9
|11 a.m.- 7p.m.
|Brazos Center
|Nov. 10
|8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Brazos Center
|Nov. 11
|11 a.m.- 7p.m.
|Brazos Center
To register in advance, click here. This link will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.
What you need to know to get tested:
· Testing is available for anyone above age 5.
· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
· No appointment needed.
· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.
· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.
· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
· Results are securely sent via text message or email.
· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close
For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.