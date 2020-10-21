Grimes County joins lawsuit to fight bullet train project

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Grimes County is joining a lawsuit to stop the proposed bullet train from Houston to Dallas.

Wednesday afternoon county commissioners unanimously voted to be a plaintiff with other groups like landowners and Texans Against High Speed Rail. The county already had a proclamation expressing their opposition to the project which would include a Brazos Valley stop in their county.

County Judge Joe Fauth said it assists them in the legal fight and he said they have nothing to lose by being a party.

“We’ve opposed that project from its first announcement because as far as counties go I think Grimes County is impacted more than anybody else because from the top boundary to the southern boundary, about 47 miles of route. It literally will divide our county completely in half," said Fauth.

Texas Central has said they are continuing to move forward with the project. It would connect travelers to Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes.

