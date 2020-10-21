Grimes County losing out on $160,000 grant due to mistake

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - There’s some confusion and questions in Grimes County. The District Attorney’s office and taxpayers are losing out on nearly $160,000 in federal grant money that funds two positions there to support crime victims.

Now those positions will likely be paid for with county funds.

The Grimes County District Attorney’s investigator and crime victims liaison were in commissioner’s court Wednesday morning wondering about the future of their jobs.

Their boss, District Attorney Andria Bender made a personal plea for how important they are.

“We don’t just deal with what a victim needs in the courtroom,” Bender said.

County Commissioners are sorting through a mistake made by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

“Last Wednesday our office received notification from the BVCOG [Brazos Valley Council of Governments] that we were not going to receive the funding for those two positions," said Bender. "We had scored very highly in the grant process so that was very unexpected.”

“The Sheriff’s Department had not reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety what’s called the Uniform Crime Reporting statistics for 2019 and 2020 and so you have to be in compliance for the Governor’s Office to fund those grants," she said.

County Judge Joe Fauth said there were never plans to cut those positions due to the mistake.

“They, the DA’s office was of the opinion they wouldn’t be funded therefore they would lose two positions," said Fauth. "That was never the intent of commissioner’s court or myself as county judge, I told the district attorney from the very first contact I had with her ‘from what I know right now we have missed out on the grant. Do not be stressed we will find funding for those two positions’.”

Fauth said they are looking into how this happened.

“Last Wednesday we got notification that we were not going to be receiving a grant and that grant was $159,500. That’s a lot of money," he said.

Fauth added they were all surprised and frustrated they weren’t given notice about the grant status or crime reporting numbers until after the deadline. He and the sheriff’s office said new safeguards have been put in place to prevent the mix up again.

“We found out that we had been reporting information to the DPS. The information was sent back to us with no explanation, so we thought sent , received everything’s good," he said.

Bender says the positions are crucial for their work.

“We have a large number of victims that we handle on a quarterly basis, on a yearly basis and so the crime victims liaison and the crime victims investigator, they touch every single victim case that comes into our office," Bender said.

The mix up could also affect other potential grants but county leaders say the one in the DA’s Office is the only one.

Sheriff Don Sowell said he’s working to get a better understanding from DPS about why their crime reporting numbers had issues.

Staff at commissioners court said they had also been in transition with a new person reporting those numbers following a retirement of a law enforcement staff who’d had that responsibility previously.

There is still a chance the county could receive that grant funding, but it’s currently not looking likely.

