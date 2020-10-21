Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Boonville Road

The accident involved a Jeep SUV and a motorcycle.
Accident between a Jeep SUV and a motorcycle closed lanes Wednesday.
Accident between a Jeep SUV and a motorcycle closed lanes Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured after failing to yield at the intersection of Boonville Road and Austin’s Colony Parkway, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers said they failed to yield on a red light. Southbound lanes on Boonville Road were closed while Bryan police investigated.

The motorcycle collided with a Jeep SUV. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

