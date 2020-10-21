Motorcyclist injured in accident on Boonville Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured after failing to yield at the intersection of Boonville Road and Austin’s Colony Parkway, police said Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers said they failed to yield on a red light. Southbound lanes on Boonville Road were closed while Bryan police investigated.

The motorcycle collided with a Jeep SUV. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

Officers are working an accident near the intersection of Austin’s Colony and Boonville. We ask that you avoid the area. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/k1ws6CMTjD — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 21, 2020

