More fog. More warmth. Cold front soon

Re-rack and let’s do it again. Clouds are expected to increase overnight leading us to an overcast, glum start to our Thursday. As we have had each morning this week, more fog is expected to settle down on the Brazos Valley through 9-10am. Sunshine breaks through and afternoon highs head for the mid and upper 80s. A small difference for Thursday: spots of quick rain running south to north are not ruled out between 3pm and 7pm (most of us miss out and remain dry).

Friday is similar but the evening bring s a change. The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley will do so by the very early evening hours. Temperatures fall from the upper 70s and low 80s to the 60s as the front passes by. A spot of rain or two is possible as that north wind kicks around, but overall odds are low and the rain would be quick to pass. One thing to monitor: the timing of that cold front. Should it speed up by a few hours, that could drop temperatures to the 60s before the 5pm drive home. A bit cloudy, but comfortable Saturday is waiting to start your weekend. Warmer air returns Sunday. We still have eyes on what could be a significant cold snap arriving by Monday afternoon. You can check the latest on what that may look like (and know that this is still a very experimental forecast) in the map room section above.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 69. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy sunrise fog. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 86. Wind: SE becoming N 5-15 mph.

