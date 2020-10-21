Advertisement

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Donald Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.

Officer Daniel Ubeda donned a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign Tuesday morning while in a downtown Miami building where early voting was taking place. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the county Democratic Party, took a photo and posted it to Twitter.

“This is absolutely, completely unacceptable,” Simeonidis said. “I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer, with his badge and his gun, would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.
Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.(Source: Twitter/Steve Simeonidis, WSVN via CNN)

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, saying, “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on the matter Tuesday afternoon. He said Ubeda had been at the building to vote. While voting in uniform is allowed, police officers are supposed to be “impartial” regarding political candidates.

“The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept,” Suarez said.

Ubeda will be disciplined for violating departmental policy, the mayor says. It’s not clear what that disciplinary action will be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I captured it because I knew how egregious of a violation it was. I have no doubt that he knew exactly what he was doing when he wore that mask into that polling station,” Simeonidis said.

The mayor said the City of Miami and the Miami Police do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Uniformed Florida officer wears pro-Trump face mask at early voting site

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

National

Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 10/20

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Study finds roughly 45% of local nonprofits operating at severely reduced capacity or not at all due to pandemic challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A study published in July by the Bush School Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy found about 45% of local nonprofits have experienced severe difficulties to operate since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Wienerspiel ready to strengthen the human-animal bond with help from their involvement with Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brazos Valley Gives' annual 18-hour giving day is set for October 27, and one local nonprofit whose mission is to help unwanted animals find happy homes is excited to be involved with the event for the second year in a row.

News

Dr. Seth Sullivan talks COVID-19 at BCS Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Updated: 1 hours ago
He gave business leaders a timeline of how far Brazos County has come since the pandemic began.

News

Brazos County absentee ballots must be mailed or returned in person

Updated: 1 hours ago
No drop box in Brazos County

News

College Station seeing slightly fewer gun-related crimes in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan and College Station Police are working on the latest numbers on gun-related crime data in the Twin Cities.

News

Dr. Seth Sullivan talks COVID-19 at BCS Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Dr. Seth Sullivan spoke to local business leaders about how far Brazos County has come since the start of the pandemic.

News

Judge responds to concerns expressed over accused shooter’s bail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The victim who was shot twice at Hensel Park on Friday night is now at home recovering.