SEC Announces Soccer Schedule Changes

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC is adjusting its soccer schedule following the postponement of games due to positive tests and quarantine of individuals related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, it was announced that, due to a positive test and quarantine in the Texas A&M program, the Auburn at Texas A&M game of Sept. 27 was postponed. That contest is rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, at 4 pm ET

On Friday, Oct. 2, it was announced that, due to a positive test and quarantine in the Auburn program, the Auburn at LSU game of Oct. 3 was postponed. That contest is rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 2 at 3 pm ET.

Also, the Alabama at Auburn game of Nov. 8 is rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 pm ET.

Additionally, the Tennessee at Florida game of Oct. 31 is moving to Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 pm ET due to changes in the football schedule.

