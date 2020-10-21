Advertisement

SEC Announces Soccer Schedule Changes

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The SEC is adjusting its soccer schedule following the postponement of games due to positive tests and quarantine of individuals related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, it was announced that, due to a positive test and quarantine in the Texas A&M program, the Auburn at Texas A&M game of Sept. 27 was postponed. That contest is rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, at 4 pm ET

On Friday, Oct. 2, it was announced that, due to a positive test and quarantine in the Auburn program, the Auburn at LSU game of Oct. 3 was postponed. That contest is rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 2 at 3 pm ET.

Also, the Alabama at Auburn game of Nov. 8 is rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 pm ET.

Additionally, the Tennessee at Florida game of Oct. 31 is moving to Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 pm ET due to changes in the football schedule.

SEC Soccer Schedule Adjustments:

• Auburn at LSU moves from Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 2, at 3 pm ET

• Alabama at Auburn moves from Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 pm ET

• Auburn at Texas A&M moves from Sept. 27 to Monday, Nov. 9, at 4 pm ET

• Tennessee at Florida moves from Oct. 31 to Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 pm ET

