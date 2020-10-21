Six gang members arrested in Temple, one for a 2015 Hearne murder

TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - Federal, state and local law enforcement arrested six members and associates of Killas With Aggression (KWA), U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge, Stephen Kam, and Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds announced Wednesday.

The members were charged with racketeering, Hobbs Act violations and federal drug trafficking charges.

Several of the members were also charged with conspiracy to violate the the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. The indictment alleges that those five conspired with others to commit five murders, multiple violent assaults, extortion, drug trafficking and armed robberies in furtherance of the criminal enterprise.

Atorius Marquis Williams (“Lil Man”), 23, is accused in all five murders, specifically one that happened in Hearne on Nov. 26, 2015.

KBTX reported that the day after Thanksgiving in 2015 Jaterryion “JT” Davis, 18, was killed while playing dice at a gathering at the Daryl Moody Center on Dawson Street, police said.

Hearne police had several suspects, but no one has ever been prosecuted for the murder.

“The unsealed indictment reveals a reign of terror, perpetrated by a violent enterprise, resulting in death and suffering on a frightening scale. We will use all of our federal resources and the full force of federal statutes like RICO to prevent violent criminals from running unchecked and undeterred throughout our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney Sofer.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone

