Study finds roughly 45% of local nonprofits operating at severely reduced capacity or not at all due to pandemic challenges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A study published in July by the Bush School Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy found about 45% of local nonprofits have experienced severe difficulties to operate since the start of the pandemic.

The study surveyed 86 nonprofit leaders representing a wide range of organizations and industries in the Brazos Valley between June 13 and July 8. Almost half of the respondents said they’ve had to reduce their staff in some form to cope with the challenges they’ve faced.

Will Brown is the center’s director and a member of the research team who put the study together.

“Everybody reported to some degree there was an impact on their workforce," Brown said. "They were either furloughing people, they were cutting back hours, but in relatively rare instances where people actually getting laid off.”

Only 16% of survey respondents said they continue to operate as normal.

Brown says the length of the pandemic is also a major concern for many nonprofits who have had to work so hard and come up with so many innovative ways to keep providing their services.

“There’s a great deal of concern about their capacity to be able to continue to operate in many ways and to be able to sustain what they’ve done to stay open up to this point,” Brown said.

Brown says nonprofits do tend to be more resilient than businesses in terms of shutting down for good, but the survey found that nonprofit leaders are most concerned about declines in donations and loss of fee revenues.

“Some of our arts organizations, in particular, are most likely to be at risk because they rely heavily oftentimes on some of the revenue that’s generated from bringing people into their programs, and connecting with people and providing their services,” Brown said.

Over 70% of the nonprofits who participated in the survey said they’re concerned about the loss of fee-for-service revenues due to event and program cancellations. Just less than 70% have the same concern about the decline in individual donations.

As far as bouncing back after the pandemic ends, Brown says the people who support and volunteer for them are the key. He says any way those people can help now or in the future will dictate if any given organization can return to the way they were operating before the pandemic began.

“Nonprofits are heavily relationship-based organizations,” Brown said. “It’s a long-term process to build resilience for a nonprofit organization, and it takes time for them to come back. But it does come down to the people. We have a lot of committed people in town that believe in the work of these organizations, have been advocates and supporters, and contributed time and money to them. Those kinds of things are critically important and will be what carries an organization forward.”

If you’d like to read the entire study, click here.

