Treat of the Day: Former students donate for vets’ Aggie rings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie class of 1960 recently came together with a donation to three Texas A&M Galveston students so they could purchase their Aggie Rings.

The three students are military veterans who are set to graduate in the spring.

Over the past several years, almost 400 aggie rings have been awarded to student veterans thanks to the generosity of former students.

Members of the class say no student who has served our country and defended our freedom should be faced with additional financial challenges.

