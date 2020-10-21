Tyree Paces Aggies in Final Round of The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf junior Brooke Tyree shot a team-low 1-under 71 in the final round of The Ally at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Wednesday.

“We were happy to see the team improve each day,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “They played more like they’re capable of playing today. We made a lot more birdies, yet we need to work on making less mistakes and giving shots away. This being only our second tournament, our team still needs to gain more confidence. The only way to do that is to keep on competing.”

The Aggies (306-299-289—894) improved on day two’s score by 10 strokes. The team went 1-over in the final round, tied for sixth on the day. The Maroon & White finished in 13th place.

Tyree (75-74-71—220) shot a 34 on the back nine, and was boosted by a clutch eagle on the second-to-last hole, giving her the best round of her junior season. The Sulphur, Louisiana, native concluded the tournament tied for 31st.

Amber Park (75-74-72—221) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-77-72—226) both went even 72, finishing tied for 33rd and 53rd, respectively. The duo combined for 10 birdies, and Fernández García-Poggio carded a 32 on the front nine.

Makenzie Niblett (79-74-74—227) shot 2-over 74 for the second-consecutive day, and locked in a 35 on the front nine. The Austin, Texas, native tied for 56th.

South Carolina (-12) won by five strokes over LSU (-7). Auburn (-3), Ole Miss (-1), and Georgia (+4) round out the top five.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-14) took home the individual championship.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place Team R1 R2 R3

13 Texas A&M 306 299 289

T31 Brooke Tyree 75 74 71

T33 Amber Park 75 74 72

T53 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 77 77 72

T56 Makenzie Niblett 79 74 74

75 Ellie Szeryk 87 81 89

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.