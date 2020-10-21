Upcoming food distribution event in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aldersgate United Methodist Church in College Station will be the location for a free drive-thru food distribution event this week to help families struggling to make ends meet.

The event, organized by The Equipping Center in Bryan, will be on Friday, Oct. 23 at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in College Station at 2201 Earl Rudder Fwy.

There will be approximately 1500 food boxes with fresh fruit, meat, and milk from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M.

No registration is required for the event and everyone is welcome.

A second distribution event will be hosted next Friday, Oct. 30 for those that can’t make it this Friday.

You can call (979) 775-7722 for more information.

