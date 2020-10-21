Advertisement

Vandals targeting new home constructions in Bryan

Home security alert sign outside home in Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Several new homes being built in Bryan were the targets of vandals. The damage to property was discover Monday. Bryan police are now stepping up patrols in the area.

“Almost every neighborhood when they’re under construction is a target just because tools are sometimes left out, houses are sometimes left unlocked” said Jennifer Fredericks, real estate broker with Inhabit Real Estate Group in College Station.

Fredericks, who brokers two of the three homes vandalized, says she thinks the homes were targeted by kids.

“They basically broke a window, put a hose from the back yard into the window of the house and turned on the water so they flooded the house, they also plugged up the sink and turned on the faucets” said Fredericks.

The damage will cost the builder thousands to fix and could delay the sale of the home.

“So this cost them money, in this instance they’re tearing out carpet, they’re taking out base boards, they’re taking out cabinets.” said Fredericks.

She says these types of crimes sometime discourage buyers from looking at homes in certain neighborhoods.

“I think it’s just important for people to understand that these are nice neighborhoods and vandalism typically is people up to mischief and not somebody being harmed physically” said Fredericks.

