Wienerspiel ready to strengthen the human-animal bond with help from Brazos Valley Gives

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives' annual 18-hour giving day is set for October 27, and one local nonprofit whose mission is to help unwanted animals find happy homes is excited to be involved with the event for the second year in a row.

Brazos Valley Gives is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley and brings the region together as one community during the month of October to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits across the seven counties in Brazos Valley. Wienerspiel is one of more than 100 of those nonprofits participating in 2020.

“We are so excited about it,” Wienerspiel President Judy LeUnes said. “Last year, we did it for the fun and the experience, and to let everyone know what Wienerspiel is about.”

LeUnes says Wienerspiel was one of last year’s top receivers in donations among groups that did not have a paid staff or a brick and mortar building.

Wienerspiel is a nonprofit that helps homeless, neglected, and unwanted animals in the Brazos Valley. The organization also educates students on empathy towards animals and humane treatment of all living things.

“It helps stop bullying,” LeUnes said. “All of the money that we raise is given to heavily vetted animal nonprofits that promote the human-animal bond or help homeless, neglected, unwanted animals,” LeUnes said.

Last year, Wienerspiel gave $1,500 to three nonprofits in the Brazos Valley that don’t have the time or resources to raise money on their own.

“The reason to give to us is so often, people don’t know which animal organizations to give to,” LeUnes said. “I promise if you donate to us, it’s going to go to help children’s programs and animals of all types that need it.”

All the money Wienerspiel raises, with the exception of storage costs, goes to other nonprofits in town, which is what LeUnes says separates them from other similar organizations.

Just like so many other charities and nonprofits, the pandemic has made certain things much more difficult for Wienerspiel, but LeUnes says there have been some unexpected positives that have come out of it.

“If you talk to any animal rescue person, the best thing about the pandemic is that so many animals of all different kinds have been rescued,” LeUnes said.

She also says the human-animal bond has also strengthened considerably during the pandemic, as more people are spending more time with their animals. LeUnes says she’s seen more people out and about walking their pets since the pandemic began.

If you’d like to donate to Wienerspiel or another nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives this year, you can do so by clicking here.

