Your Vote Counts: Two candidates facing off to represent Bryan Council Single Member District 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - District 3 in Bryan covers a lot of area from downtown to Boonville road.

Jonna Schreiber has only been in the area for about four years, but the accountant fell in love with the town and wants to help out.

“My main priority is I want to attract some businesses here that offer living-wage jobs. By doing that I want to make sure the infrastructure in the town is really up to date,” said Schreiber.

Her opponent, businessman Bobby Gutierrez, has been in Bryan most of his life.

“I’ve been involved in much of the economic development for a long time. That’s my passion. Education is also my passion, aligning the school districts, and aligning the universities and colleges with workforce training,” said Gutierrez.

One of the largest projects for Bryan is the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The pandemic hasn’t slowed down construction, but the candidates don’t agree on the future of the project.

“I’m not quite sure it’s going to be quite what we need after the covid epidemic. It does need to be taken a look at to see if that’s what we really need when we’re past the covid,” said Schreiber.

“I think it’s a great project. I think it’s going to be an anchor for more economic development," said Gutierrez. "It’s going to be a great thing for our city to redevelop the area, what we’re calling the midtown area.”

Both candidates have other priorities to help people in the district.

“Everybody is worried about drainage, it’s a big issue for everything. Traffic is another issue. We don’t have the same traffic problems as College Station. Ours are more related to speed, crosswalks, and sidewalks, things like that. We need more bike trails, need more bike lanes,” said Gutierrez.

“More homes that are affordable to first-time home buyers. Home affordability is one issue. When I moved here I was kind of surprised by the prices and I don’t really see many neighborhoods for young families to grow in,” said Schreiber.

One of these candidates will replace Greg Owens, who is stepping down after serving two consecutive terms. That’s the most a person can serve on Bryan City Council.

