Advertisement

Accident at Harvey Mitchell and Texas shuts down lanes

Westbound Harvey Mitchell is currently shut down
Accident at Harvey Mitchell and Texas shuts down lanes
Accident at Harvey Mitchell and Texas shuts down lanes(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working an accident that happened at Harvey Mitchell and Texas Ave.

Westbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell are currently shut down and northbound lanes are closed and being redirected to go behind BB&T banking. CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From the Ground Up: Using science to end hunger

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
How genetic modification continues to save lives and economies

Coronavirus

Active cases drop to 503, 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Local

Bryan ISD reports 12 new COVID cases, does not plan to end remote learning options

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
While a number of school districts in the Brazos Valley have elected to end their remote learning plans due to poor engagement or ineffectiveness, Bryan ISD will continue to offer their distance learning options.

News

Arrest made in 2007 Leon County cold case investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Jim Craig Martin was reported missing nearly 13 years ago. A Robertson County man is now facing murder charges.

Latest News

Local

Museum of the American G.I. to use Brazos Valley Gives donations to complete exhibits, help veterans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
The Museum of the American G.I. is one of more than 100 organizations participating in Brazos Valley Gives this month.

News

Six gang members arrested in Temple, one for a 2015 Hearne murder

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Museum of the American G.I. to use Brazos Valley Gives donations to complete exhibits, help veterans

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Arrest made in 2007 Leon County murder

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Bryan ISD reports 12 new COVID cases, does not plan to end remote learning options

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 10/21

Updated: 13 hours ago