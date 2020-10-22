Accident at Harvey Mitchell and Texas shuts down lanes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working an accident that happened at Harvey Mitchell and Texas Ave.

Westbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell are currently shut down and northbound lanes are closed and being redirected to go behind BB&T banking. CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Officers are currently working a major crash at Harvey Mitchell and Texas. Currently we have westbound Harvey Mitchell shut down. Please advise motorists to avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.