Accident at Harvey Mitchell and Texas shuts down lanes
Westbound Harvey Mitchell is currently shut down
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working an accident that happened at Harvey Mitchell and Texas Ave.
Westbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell are currently shut down and northbound lanes are closed and being redirected to go behind BB&T banking. CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.
