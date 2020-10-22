Active cases drop to 503, 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 503 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,835 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

17 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,031 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 192 active probable cases and there have been 839 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,404. There have been 86,043 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 78 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 3 509 Brazos 503 7,404 Burleson 69 421 Grimes 65 1,157 Houston 13 415 Lee 6 235 Leon 59 319 Madison 8 739 Milam 0 539 Montgomery 2,002 13,224 Robertson 78 402 San Jacinto 8 236 Trinity 6 205 Walker 754 4,522 Waller 90 979 Washington 56 692

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 645 staffed hospital beds with 92 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 3 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 509 total cases and 497 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 421 total cases, and 346 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 65 active cases. There have been 1,157 total cases, 1,057 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 415 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 391 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 6 active cases. The county has a total of 235 cases, with 215 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 59 active cases. The county has 319 total cases, with 250 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Madison County has reported 8 active cases. The county has a total of 739 cases with 725 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 539 total cases and 532 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,002 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,224 total cases and 8,535 recovered cases. There are currently 34 people hospitalized, and there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 78 active COVID-19 cases, with 402 total cases. Currently, 320 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 217 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active case of COVID-19. The county has 205 total cases with 192 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,522 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 754 cases are active in the community and 1,745 are recovered community cases. 2,009 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 90 active cases of COVID-19. There are 979 total cases and 889 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 692 total cases with 598 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 1 new case and 141 active cases on Oct. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 1,821 positive cases, 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 21, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 84,538 active cases and 739,140 recoveries. There have been 838,809 total cases reported and 7,474,874 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,301 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 155,192 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 21 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

