Arrest made in 2007 Leon County cold case investigation

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Hollis Willingham, 44, of Hearne is booked in the Leon County Jail after being charged with the 2007 murder of Jim Craig Martin, 39, of Normagee.

On August 7, 2007, Kathryn Martin reported her son Jim Craig missing.

“I still cry quite a bit. He was a sweet person. Just a good guy. One of those that you just liked immediately. He had a good personality and he was smart,” said Kathryn.

Every year since his disappearance Martin has posted a missing person ad in the Normangee Star newspaper.

“Just long days and nights wondering,” said Martin. “I just wanted him to be remembered and I wanted justice for my son.”

Nearly 13 years later, Martin says she’s one step closer to that justice.

“In July they came to give me the news that there had been an indictment,” said Martin.

Over the years, Texas Rangers believed Jim Craig was killed and his body dumped in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos County but a body has never been located.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas Rangers and Leon County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on what led to the arrest of Willingham. We are still waiting for a response.

“I owe many people in law enforcement for going out and checking out all the leads that they have received and I appreciate it so much,” said Martin.

Martin says she hopes she’ll get answers to the questions she’s had for more than a decade.

“I’d like to know what they did to him and where they put him,” said Martin. “You have to let it go and I think at some point and time I might be able to get over it but right now I want justice for my son.”

