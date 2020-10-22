Advertisement

Blinn College releases sports schedules for spring 2021

10 sports will kick off between Jan. and April
By Tara Dreyer / Blinn College Sports Information Specialist
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas -- The Blinn College Athletic Department has announced the schedules for all 10 of its NJCAA programs.

The Blinn baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball teams will each compete this spring following the postponement of the NJCAA fall seasons due to COVID-19. All schedules remain subject to change.

The men’s basketball season is slated to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. against conference opponent Victoria College in the Kruse Center. The women’s basketball season will open at the Jacksonville Classic against Murray State College on Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

The volleyball season will begin Friday, Jan. 22, with a doubleheader on the road against Ranger College and Western Texas College.

The softball and baseball seasons are set to start Friday, Jan. 29. The baseball team will face off in a doubleheader at the Coastal Bend Tournament and the softball team will play in a doubleheader at the Galveston Tournament.

The men’s and women’s golf teams will play in the University of Houston-Victoria Claude Jacobs Invitational in Victoria on Sunday, Feb. 14, through Tuesday, Feb. 16 to open their seasons.

Blinn’s eight-game football schedule features five home games, with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27, at 4 p.m. on the road. The Buccaneers' home opener will be against Cisco College on Saturday, April 3, at 4 p.m. at Cub Stadium.

The men’s and women’s soccer teams open their seasons on Friday, April 2, against Paris Junior College at Rankin Field. The women’s team will take the field at 3 p.m. and the men’s team at 5 p.m.

To view the full athletic schedules, please visit www.buccaneersports.com.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.

