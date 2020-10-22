Advertisement

Brazos County Deputy awarded for saving 20-day-old infant

“Good job on that call, you saved that baby’s life”
Brazos County Deputy saves infant
Brazos County Deputy saves infant
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Deputy Adam Dodson is being awarded the Life Saving Medal for his quick live-saving actions for a 20-day-old infant.

On Sept. 18, Dodson was dispatched to a mobile home park off Leonard Rd. for a CPR in progress call involving an infant child. When he arrived, Dodson determined that the infant was not breathing or conscious.

Dodson quickly took control of the situation and started clearing the child’s airway and performing the Heimlich Maneuver, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“After what seemed to be the longest minute of his life, Deputy Dodson observed the baby becoming responsive and starting to breathe on his own,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s office.

Bryan Fire Department Medics arrived on the scene and took the child to the hospital alert and conscious. One of the medics told Dodson “good job on that call, you saved that baby’s life.”

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Adam’s calm and decisive action, unquestionably saved this baby’s life, and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal.

