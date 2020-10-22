Bryan church asking for stolen Trunk or Treat sign to be returned

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local church is asking the public for help returning a stolen sign.

Over the weekend a sign went missing from LifePoint Church on Carter Creek Parkway near Villa Maria Road. It was put up last week to advertise their upcoming Trunk or Treat Event on Oct. 30 and is the church’s largest outreach event of the year.

They were trying to advertise the event to the Sul Ross Elementary School campus across the street.

Someone took the sign as well as the posts holding it up. The church has filed a police report.

“In all honesty we just would like to get our sign back," said Scott Kunkle, LifePoint Christian Church Worship Leader. “No, we’re not pressing any charges and whoever did it you are already forgiven but we’re just hoping to get that sign back and outreach to the community for this event.”

That event will still happen Friday, Oct. 30 with Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. followed by a worship service at 7:30 p.m. The church believes the cost to replace the sign is more than $200.

Their address is 1121 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

