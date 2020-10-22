Bryan ISD reports 12 new COVID cases, does not plan to end remote learning options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Independent School District reported 12 new positive COVID cases, six students and six staff members, in their last reporting period ending October 11. That brings the district’s total to 76.

While a number of school districts in the Brazos Valley have elected to end their remote learning plans due to poor engagement or ineffectiveness, Bryan ISD will continue to offer their distance learning options.

“For a number of our at-home learners, their engagement has been very high," Bryan ISD Communications Director Matthew LeBlanc said. "They’re logging in daily, completing assignments, and they’re even working synchronously with their class in real-time. For a lot of them, that experience has been very, very good.”

LeBlanc says there are some students learning remotely who have not been as engaged. He says the district is working closely with those families to encourage them to be more engaged at home or convince them their best option is to return to campus.

Over 15,000 students attend schools in the Bryan ISD. Since the school year started, the percentage of students attending in-person classes on campus has increased for each six-week learning period. During the first six weeks of school, 53% of students were back on school campuses, with 42% opting to learn from home and 5% using a combination of the two. The percentage of on-campus learners climbed to 68% for the second six-week learning period.

Bryan ISD projects 76% of its students will return to in-person classes once the third six-week learning period begins, while only 21% will engage in distance learning and 4% doing a mix of the two.

“For Bryan ISD being such a large district, we want to make sure we’re offering as many options as possible so all of our students can learn safely," LeBlanc said. “We know that not all of our parents feel comfortable putting their student back on campus yet.”

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Bremond ISD closed their campus for the past two weeks, but superintendent Daryl Stuard says they will resume 100% in-person classes on October 22.

“As of [October 21], we will have zero active cases," Stuard said. "We will have a few stragglers who are close contact who will still be under quarantine for a few more days, but as of today we’ll have zero active cases.”

Stuard says Bremond ISD decided to end their remote learning plans on October 5 because they found it much less effective than its traditional alternative. They were forced to return to the distance option because for seven days because of the outbreak. Bremond students were given the last three days off from school so in-person school days could be made up at the end of the year.

“The ineffectiveness is so high we decided that we would be better off taking those days off and be in the classroom later,” Stuard said.

Bremond ISD originally intended to reopen its campus on October 26, but Stuard says the state health department recommended they reopen their schools a few days earlier.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.