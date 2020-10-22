Advertisement

Bryan man sentenced to 18 years for assault of jailers

The man has a violent history dating back to 2005
Julian Dixon, 41
Julian Dixon, 41(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Julian Dixon, 41, was convicted of three counts of Assault of a Public Servant and sentenced to 18 years in prison by a jury in the 361st District Court.

On April 7, 2019 the Bryan man assaulted three Brazos County detention officers inside the Brazos County Jail, according to the District Attorney’s office. The officers were relocating Dixon when he "became enraged and assaulted the jailers by punching them with his fists. "

Dixon was in jail on multiple felony charges that includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Attempted Taking of Weapon from a Peace Officer.

On April 6, 2019 Bryan police officers served an arrest warrant on Dixon for a Terrorist Threat. Dixon threatened to kill a Bryan man after a church service on March 24, 2019.

When Dixon was served the warrant he resisted arrest and head-butted an officer while they struggled over a knife in his possession.

The jury heard evidence of the Terroristic Threat, Assault on a Peace Officer, and Attempted Taking of a Weapon from a Peace Officer.

During the punishment phase of the trial prosecutors presented evidence from a March and April of 2005 when Dixon committed an Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a vehicle and Assault on a Public Servant.

On March 10, 2005, Dixon approached a College Station ISD employee sitting in his van and started a conversation with him. Dixon then pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. The employee feared for his life when Dixon started stabbing the vehicle. He drove away and called 911.

Then, Dixon approached a Texas A&M student and robbed her of her car. He began a high-speed chase that lasted eight miles and ran through a school zone. He then stopped the car and ran until officers were able to arrest him.

After Dixon was arrested and booked in jail, he assaulted a detention officer inside the Brazos County Jail on April 1, 2005.

The case was investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Wood and Renson Abraham.

