Celebrate National Pizza Month with a Texas-style pizza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - October is National Pizza Month, and whether you like your pizza hot, cold, with veggies, or covered in meat, this is your month to celebrate! One College Station business is celebrating the holiday with their “Texas grill’d” pizzas and is giving guests a unique opportunity to make an impact on their menu.

Places like California, Chicago, New York, and several regions of Italy are iconic for their styles of pizza, but Howdy’s Pizza in south College Station is set to make a name for their Texas-style pizzas.

“We wanted a style of pizza that Texans could be proud of and call their own," said Bryan LaRiviere-Crane, Howdy’s Pizza General Manager.

Now in Texas, we are known for our grills and barbeque, and at Howdy’s Pizza, they are combing those flavorful elements with pizza to create “Texas Grill’d Pizza.”

“So we flash grill our dough and that’s kinda the basis of the Texas grilled style,” said LaRiviere-Crane. “We top it with Texas barbeque and a bunch of really good big bold Texas flavors.”

At Howdy’s Pizza, they use artisanal dough that goes through a several day proofing process before it hits the grill to lock in that smokey grilled taste, according to LaRiviere-Crane. Once it’s topped with a range of toppings, it then goes into the oven to finish off.

Whether you order a Regular 10″ and our Jumbo 18″ size pie, the pizzas at Howdy’s Pizza come in four categories: Smoked Meats, Smoked Chicken, Veggie Lovers, and ‘Build Yer Own’ pizzas.

Additionally, the restaurant offers Gluten-Free and Keto friendly crust options.

When it comes to the smoked meats, which you can put on your pizza, LaRiviere-Crane says they are committed to sticking to their Texas roots, so the restaurant smokes the meats themselves and uses a 120-year-old recipe with post oak.

For National Pizza Month, Howdy’s Pizza is giving guests the opportunity to submit their own idea for a chance to get their pizza added to the menu.

Howdy’s Pizza is located at 910 William D. Fitch Parkway, Suite 100, in College Station.

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

