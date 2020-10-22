Cold front arrives by the end of the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October 2020 has felt far from average with most days feeling closer to mid September thanks to high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

October has been filled with above average temperatures. The average daytime high for October 1st through October 20th goes from 86° to 80°. (KBTX)

We’ll take these summertime temperatures down a notch as we wait for a cold front to arrive in the Brazos Valley Friday to give us a break from the heat and humidity by the weekend, but the relief will be brief.

Clear skies and calm winds overnight will provide another setup for patchy fog to develop Thursday morning. (KBTX)

Thursday starts similarly to how Wednesday began: patchy fog dispersing into a partly cloudy day. Some of the fog could be dense in spots, so give yourself some extra time in the morning as you’re headed out the door. All that humidity in the air will hold temperatures overnight into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

From there, sunshine returns, and that will help bump temperatures back into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. With the moisture on hand and our next weather maker close by, a few isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon hours.

A few isolated showers remain possible by the afternoon, but most see a mix of sunshine and clouds. (KBTX)

The first of two cold fronts arrives in the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening. It may spark up a shower or two, but most look to stay dry as this boundary passes through the area helping to knock down the humidity to start the weekend.

Two cold fronts are on the way as we wrap up the month of October. The second front bears watching as the first big blast of cold air ushers into the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Don’t get too comfortable, Gulf moisture comes sloshing back in by the weekend as we wait for a second stronger front to arrive early next week. Details to come, stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.