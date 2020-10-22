Advertisement

Cold front arrives by the end of the week

Brief break from the heat and humidity
The heat sticks around to round out the week as we wait on a cold front to slip through the Brazos Valley Friday.
The heat sticks around to round out the week as we wait on a cold front to slip through the Brazos Valley Friday.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October 2020 has felt far from average with most days feeling closer to mid September thanks to high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

October has been filled with above average temperatures. The average daytime high for October 1st through October 20th goes from 86° to 80°.
October has been filled with above average temperatures. The average daytime high for October 1st through October 20th goes from 86° to 80°.(KBTX)

We’ll take these summertime temperatures down a notch as we wait for a cold front to arrive in the Brazos Valley Friday to give us a break from the heat and humidity by the weekend, but the relief will be brief.

Clear skies and calm winds overnight will provide another setup for patchy fog to develop Thursday morning.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight will provide another setup for patchy fog to develop Thursday morning.(KBTX)

Thursday starts similarly to how Wednesday began: patchy fog dispersing into a partly cloudy day. Some of the fog could be dense in spots, so give yourself some extra time in the morning as you’re headed out the door. All that humidity in the air will hold temperatures overnight into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

From there, sunshine returns, and that will help bump temperatures back into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. With the moisture on hand and our next weather maker close by, a few isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon hours.

A few isolated showers remain possible by the afternoon, but most see a mix of sunshine and clouds.
A few isolated showers remain possible by the afternoon, but most see a mix of sunshine and clouds.(KBTX)

The first of two cold fronts arrives in the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening. It may spark up a shower or two, but most look to stay dry as this boundary passes through the area helping to knock down the humidity to start the weekend.

Two cold fronts are on the way as we wrap up the month of October. The second front bears watching as the first big blast of cold air ushers into the Brazos Valley.
Two cold fronts are on the way as we wrap up the month of October. The second front bears watching as the first big blast of cold air ushers into the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

Don’t get too comfortable, Gulf moisture comes sloshing back in by the weekend as we wait for a second stronger front to arrive early next week. Details to come, stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist injured in accident on Boonville Road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The accident involved a Jeep SUV and a motorcycle.

News

Grimes County losing out on $160,000 grant due to error by sheriff’s office

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A nearly $160,000 grant was lost at the District Attorney's Office after the Grimes County Sheriff's Office had issues reporting annual crime data.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 10/21

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 ice cream Listeria contamination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Kruse was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Latest News

News

Epsilon becomes a major hurricane in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Hurricane Epsilon becomes the fourth major hurricane of 2020.

News

Grimes County joins lawsuit to fight bullet train project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Commissioners agreed to become part of a lawsuit trying to stop the bullet train project.

Local

Six gang members arrested in Temple, one for a 2015 Hearne murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
An unsolved murder from 2015 is facing a break in the case.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/21

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Breast cancer survivor: Don’t delay seeking medical attention when something seems off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Lacreshia Cyrus-Bryant learned she had cancer in her right breast when she was 32-years-old. She shares her story as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Testing will be at the Brazos Center