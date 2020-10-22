Advertisement

College Station battles district co-leaders in New Caney Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Cougars will kick off week 5 of their season Thursday night in New Caney against the District 8-5A Division 1 co-leading Eagles.

The Cougars were able to rebound from losing their district opener last week with a 24-14 win over New Caney Porter. The Cougars were able to jump out to an early 14-0 lead against the Spartans and even their district record at 1-1.

With one district loss already, Cougar Head Coach Steve Huff knows Thursday is a big game for his team.

“This is a very good New Caney team. This district is very very competitive top to bottom and with New Caney and New Caney Porter coming in as the district champions and the runners up last year in their district I think it made this district even stronger. For a third weekend and district, this is a great place to keep us afloat,” said Huff.

Kickoff is set for 7 at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.

