College Station city council to vote on greenway to parkland conversion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station city council is set to vote on the greenway to parkland conversion on Thursday. The council will consider converting the almost 110 acres of land into parkland and trails in the area of Rock Prairie Road, William D. Fitch Parkway and Highway 6 near the Midtown Business Park.

The city already owns the land however, the council wants to reclassify and rename the land for future use.

“They are interested in the conversion really for the grant opportunities that it provides as they convert it to parkland.” said Vanessa Garza, planning administrator with the city of College Station.

If the conversion is approved the planning and development departments says there is no timeline on when the trails and parkland will be completed. The city council meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

