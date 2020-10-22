Advertisement

College Station city council to vote on greenway to parkland conversion

The council wants to reclassify and rename the land for future use
Greenway off William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station
Greenway off William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station city council is set to vote on the greenway to parkland conversion on Thursday. The council will consider converting the almost 110 acres of land into parkland and trails in the area of Rock Prairie Road, William D. Fitch Parkway and Highway 6 near the Midtown Business Park.

The city already owns the land however, the council wants to reclassify and rename the land for future use.

“They are interested in the conversion really for the grant opportunities that it provides as they convert it to parkland.” said Vanessa Garza, planning administrator with the city of College Station.

If the conversion is approved the planning and development departments says there is no timeline on when the trails and parkland will be completed. The city council meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RAW VIDEO: Brazos County deputy saves infant's life

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|

Local

Bryan man sentenced to 18 years for assault of jailers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The man has a violent history dating back to 2005

Local

Treat of the Day: Officer Jeremiah Ledesma

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A current SHSU Bearcat recently won two awards for his excellent work as a police officer in the past year.

Local

College Station discussing how to support businesses, residents with additional $822,000 in CARES Act money

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city has received more than $822,000 in additional CARES Act funding.

Local

Downtown Bryan businesses pushing through pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Downtown Bryan is starting to see more business since the pandemic started as more stores, retail shops and bars have relaxed regulations.

Latest News

News

Women’s Basketball and Red Cross Partner for Sickle Cell Awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and the American Red Cross will host the Texas A&M Blood Drive at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local

Brazos County Deputy awarded for saving 20-day-old infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
When he arrived, Dodson determined that the infant was not breathing or conscious.

News

Red Cross and A&M Women’s Basketball teaming up for blood drive Friday at Reed Arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins
There are only a few slots left open for Friday's blood drive.

News

Bryan church asking for stolen Trunk or Treat sign to be returned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
LifePoint Christian Church saw a sign go missing this past weekend.

News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 10/22

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.