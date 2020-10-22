College Station discussing how to support businesses, residents with additional $822,000 in CARES Act money

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is looking at the best ways to support small businesses and residents during the tough economic times of COVID-19.

The city has received $822,034 of additional CARES Act funding.

The city council will get an update on it at their meeting Thursday night. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Small businesses are still trying to bounce back to how things were before COVID-19 struck the world.

“It’s been tough. Dance retail is definitely a niche or niche business," said Emily Mayerhoff owner of Attitude Dance Boutique.

She’s pleased to hear College Station is continuing to look at how to help local businesses and residents with additional CARES Act Funding.

“I think there are a lot of businesses who will benefit from that support financially there," said Mayerhoff. “I mean just looking on Facebook you see about businesses closing, businesses talking about how sales are down, etc. I think the City of College Station has done a great job communicating what’s available.”

“Now we know that this is going to be a long time to recover from COVID so we want to be able to have some funds available to possibly roll out assistance programs in the future so we’re going to constantly be reaching out to the community to find out what the needs are so that we can perhaps pivot and create new programs to address those upcoming needs that are identified,” said Debbie Eller, College Station Director of Community Development.

Eller said they’ll be getting feedback from the city council on how to use the additional funding. They’ve also been talking to the Bryan / College Station Chamber of Commerce about local business needs.

“We know that the needs are constantly changing so we just did a needs assessment survey and the results that we received back are that food assistance is still needed. Rent assistance, small business, small businesses are still looking at needing some help. They need to free up some cash flow because they’re seeing lower numbers of people coming in," Eller said.

“Although we weren’t quite as busy as years past we were definitely encouraged by the people who came out and shopped with us this year," said Mayerhoff.

So far Mayerhoff has been fortunate and hasn’t needed financial assistance but she said there’s things we can all do to help.

“Be kind. Shop local. Love local. Support your friends and neighbors who own small businesses in this town," she said.

So far the city of College Station has provided $2.4 million in direct assistance to businesses. If you need more information on assistance programs for things like rent or utilities you are encouraged to call 211.

