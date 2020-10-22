College Station police investigating weekend shooting
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at another person after a fight on October 18.
Around 1:45 a.m. an officer was called out to a loud party in the 3200 block of Airborne Avenue, tweeted College Station police. While there, the officer heard a gunshot and saw people running away.
As officers looked into the situation, they learned a fight broke out in front of a house and one person shot at another. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact CSPD at 979-764-3600. Anonymous tips can be made through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
