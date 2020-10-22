Advertisement

COVID in Context: New studies indicate no consistent relationship between in-person K-12 school and increased cases

COVID in Context: Oct. 22
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two new studies show no consistent relationship between in-person K-12 schooling and the spread of COVID-19.

A recent report from NPR highlights this link--or lack thereof--based on two international studies. The report also cites researchers who say a lack of available in-person schooling is more harmful than the risk of the virus itself.

When looking at local data, the active case count in Brazos County rose in the weeks following schools reopening in mid-August, but the relationship is unclear.

