Destiny Pitts granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball transfer Destiny Pitts was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA, it was announced Thursday.

Pitts spent her first three seasons at Minnesota, where she earned All-Big Ten honors and was the consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.

“We are very happy to have Destiny eligible to play this season,” head coach Gary Blair said. “She is an extremely versatile player and is one of the best three-point shooters in the entire country. She has fit into our program seamlessly during the time she has been here. I am very thankful to our compliance department for their hard work and the NCAA for giving Destiny the chance to play this year.”

Pitts added, “It really means a great deal to me to be granted immediate eligibility this season, especially with everything I have been through during the entire transfer process. I was ecstatic when I heard the news because I get to be a part of something bigger than myself here at Texas A&M. I am grateful and excited to be able to play this year with a special group of girls. I also have the opportunity to continue to develop as a player and person under such an experienced and well-rounded coaching staff. I get the chance to realistically compete for a national championship, and you couldn’t want much more as a player than that.”

The 5-10 guard was rated as the second-best transfer player by ESPN.com. She averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the three-point line this past season.

Pitts was named to the All-Big Ten First Team during her sophomore campaign. She averaged 16.3 points per game, starting 32 games and raining in 81 three-pointers on the year. Her full set of skills were on display against Boston College (Dec. 8, 2019), where she poured in a career-high 35 points, shooting 6-of-8 from behind the arc and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.

During her freshman campaign, the Detroit native earned seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week selections, averaging 13.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. Pitts was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

In just 80 games played, she became the 25th player in Minnesota history to score 1,000 points and ranked fourth all-time among Gophers in three-pointers made (216).

