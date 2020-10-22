Downtown Bryan businesses pushing through pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Downtown Bryan business owners are working to get back on their feet again after many have been closed or very limited to normal operations.

Bars like Art of War will open Friday for the first time in months.

“It’s like we’re starting brand new again,” said Chris Lawrence owner of Art of War.

Gov.Greg Abbott allowed bars to start reopening last week, Lawrence says he hopes it lasts.

“It could happen the exact same way if COVID starts to bust out again we’ve got to close down again in a month so it’s just a tentative excitement,” said Lawrence.

Each business falls under different guidelines and even though restaurants have been allowed to open some we’re waiting for the right time financially.

The Village Cafe owner Kristy Petty says they just opened their dining room in September.

“Having the public in here for us was actually more feeling like you’re going back to some normalcy and outweighed the fear,” said Petty.

Petty says as more bars continue to open downtown it will help bring businesses to other stores also.

“It’s going to help a lot for all of our nightlife because a lot of people come down for dinner because they’re going to go out for a drink after,” said Petty. “We’ve always done better during the day but our nights will be really quiet if there’s not the nightlife entertainment available that usually is.”

“The foot traffic certainly brings people in that have not been here,” said Lawrence. “We are very reliant on everybody being open.”

Both agree community support is what makes downtown Bryan thrive.

“It’s going to take a bit for all of us to get our feet back under us and patients and grace and support I think is definitely what the local business owners no matter the industry needs right now," said Petty

