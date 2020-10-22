Museum of the American G.I. to use Brazos Valley Gives donations to complete exhibits, help veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives' 18-hour giving day is six days away, and KBTX is spotlighting some of the participating nonprofits and charities leading up to that big day on October 27.

Brazos Valley Gives is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley and brings the region together as one community during the month of October to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits across the seven counties in Brazos Valley.

The Museum of the American G.I. is one of the more than 100 organizations participating in the event’s second installment. It is a living history museum whose motto is “Preserve, Honor, Educate.” Executive director Leisha Mullins says the entire purpose of the museum is to honor our veterans and educate the public about the sacrifices they have made.

“For the community, we provide various exhibits and events to help honor the veterans and to also promote the education aspect of it,” Mullins said.

Mullins says without the support of the community, the museum wouldn’t exist.

“Our goal is to honor our veterans, and we need people’s help to honor them,” Mullins said. “Whether that is the donation of the uniforms or giving the funds to help us donate to veterans because this museum has been built on community donations.”

All of the money the museum raises through Brazos Valley Gives will go toward finishing exhibits in their display cases.

“We have a special exhibit for a local veteran who donated all his artifacts,” Mullins said. “But the museum still has to get all the mannequins, shelves, and display cases prepared, so all those types of things are what we are going to be using our funds for.”

Mullins says one of the things she appreciates most about the museum is the fact it serves as a place where people can come and learn.

“Most of the time people come in and they see the items and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this,' or ‘I didn’t know that,'” Mullins said. “Being able to see things first-hand and in-person makes a big difference. It brings the information from a textbook out into real life.”

Mullins says the museum will be holding its “History in Motion” event next month where spectators can see some of their military vehicles in action.

If you’d like to donate to the Museum of the American G.I. or another nonprofit participating in Brazos Valley Gives this year, you can do so by clicking here.

