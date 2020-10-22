Several Aggies competing in ISL as they prepare for 2021 Olympic Games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Every four years when the Olympics occur the sport of swimming makes a lot of headlines, but after the Olympics it seems the sport falls off everyone’s radar. In 2019 The International Swimming League was created giving swimmers a chance to compete against the best in the world as well as create a way to promote the sport year-round.

Texas A&M has several swimmers that are members of teams that are based around the world. This weekend there are four teams competing in Budapest, Hungry. Aggies Beryl Gastaldello (LA Current), Sydney Pickrem (London Roar), and Bethany Galat (DC Trident) still train on the A&M campus when they are not competing in Budapest.

The I.S.L. gives elite swimmers a chance to train and compete during the fall as well as put some much-needed money in their pockets.

“I am looking forward to the I SL November it is going to be from mid-October to mid-November mostly in Australia. It is just big for me by allowing me to race,” said Gastaldello.

“Missing the Olympics that was definitely ideally a great opportunity to make money. That is usually how we do it in the summers so missing that put a wrench in everything, but still having the I SL and having the potential to make a career out of it has definitely changed my perspective on swimming," added Pickrem.

“I.S.L. has been very revolutionary and their priority is to give back to the athletes. Through this coronavirus season, they still have that priority and their contract shows that," concluded Galat.

There are around a half dozen A&M swimmers competing in the I.S.L. and hoping to be swimming in the Olympics next summer.

