Live from the WX EDGE: How fog forms

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery demonstrates the science behind foggy mornings.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The past few mornings have brought pockets of fog to portions of the Brazos Valley. Fog decreases visibility and can pose various driving hazards, but what exactly causes fog to form?

The science behind fog:

During the day, heat from the sun warms up the temperature at the surface. As we head into the overnight hours, that heat then radiates back into space and the surface temperature begins to drop. If there is a significant amount of low-level moisture present on nights that typically consist of mostly clear skies and a light wind, the air temperature may drop down to the same value as the dewpoint temperature. When this happens, the air becomes saturated and then condenses to form fog.

As the sun rises in the morning, the air temperature then starts to warm back up and the water molecules within the fog start to evaporate. Stronger winds can mix in drier air which can amplify the evaporation process, causing the fog to dissipate.

Fog safety:

If you’re headed out on the roads during mornings when dense fog is present, there are several safety precautions that one can practice when visibility is low. Some of these actions include slowing down and driving the speed that you are comfortable with, as well as leaving plenty of space between you and other vehicles on the road.

It also helps to turn on a vehicle’s low beam headlights instead of its high beams, as the powerful emission from high beams can reflect off of the water molecules within the fog, making it harder for the driver to see.

Watch the video below for safety tips when driving in areas of thick fog:

