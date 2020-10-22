Advertisement

Texas A&M men’s tennis set for Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout beginning Friday, Oct. 23, at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Gamecocks in the Palmetto State will be student-athletes from Georgia and Florida as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Aggies are off to a red-hot start in fall tournament play following exceptional showings in the Olivier Borsos Invite at LSU and the TCU Invitational. Through two tournaments, A&M student-athletes have clinched every singles title up for grabs through two weekends of competition. Noah Schachter earned the individual crown at TCU, as well as a victory in his draw at the Olivier Borsos Invite. Juan Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib each secured singles titles in their respective draws at LSU. National standout Valentin Vacherot returns to Aggieland for his final season in Maroon & White following an extraordinary 26-4 singles record last year. The Aggies' doubles teams have already secured 18 wins through the first two fall tournaments, headlined by an undefeated 6-0 showing at the TCU Invitational.

The Maroon & White are scheduled to take on student-athletes from Georgia Friday, host-South Carolina Saturday and wrap up against Florida on Sunday with matches beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the opportunity this weekend…

“This is the last opportunity for our team to compete in the fall and for us coaches to evaluate where we are as a team. Having said that, the competition is very tough this weekend with the likes of Georgia, Florida and host, South Carolina. All these teams are capable of making deep runs in the NCAA’s in the spring and this tournament will give us a good indication on how we stack up.”

Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Schedule

Friday

8:30 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Florida

8:30 a.m. – Georgia vs. Texas A&M

Saturday

8:30 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

12:30 p.m. – Georgia vs. Florida

Sunday

8:30 a.m. – Florida vs. Texas A&M

9:30 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Georgia

Live Video

Friday - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-QWr4e1FJ65FVeJ2esSCIdnCLYz2k9Gf

Saturday - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-QWr4e1FJ66DoGFAlne2G7zNaguU6RO7

Sunday - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-QWr4e1FJ67fr49klE4vITZS5pDS_4CZ

