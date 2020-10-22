Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Officer Jeremiah Ledesma

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University student and Shenandoah police officer Jeremiah Ledesma was recently recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for his DWI arrest record at the department for 2019.

Although the group was unable to host the ceremony for their 2020 ‘Take The Wheel Law Enforcement Award and Recognition Event for Harris and Montgomery Counties’ due to the pandemic, they were still able to give out awards.

At the same ceremony, Officer Ledesma was also presented with a chief of police letter of commendation for an incident in September of this year.

While working an extra job, Ledesma helped save a stranger’s life when they suddenly collapsed and he performed CPR until the EMS crew arrived.

Ledesma was raised in central texas and is currently attending SHSU where he will be graduating soon with a degree in criminal justice.

He joined the Shenandoah police department in January 2018.

