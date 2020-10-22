Advertisement

Walker County officials say wildfire was caused by burning brush pile

Walker County remains under a burn ban
Firefighters contain large wildfire in Walker County
Firefighters contain large wildfire in Walker County(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Office of Emergency Management says a wildfire in Eastern Walker County has been contained.

The wildfire first sparked Tuesday on FM 40 near Riverside and Dodge. The fire was contained at 50% Tuesday night but reignited overnight.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire Wednesday. 37 total acres burned, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

Officials say the fire was started by a burning brush pile.

Walker County remains under a burn ban.

