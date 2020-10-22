Your Vote Counts: Bryan Single Member District 4 Flynn Adcock and Doris Machinski

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two longtime residents of Bryan want your vote for Bryan city council single member district four. Flynn Adcock an economist with Texas A&M University and Doris Machinski a retired social worker with child protective services are running to fill the seat held for the past two terms by Mike Southerland.

Adcock says his background as an economist makes him uniquely qualified for the position.

“I know how to look at economic issues from a different angle, and I think in conjunction, with business people who actually have to work through all that in practice, when you combine some of my thought processes as being an economist, I think it could help lead to bigger and better things for the city of Bryan,” said Adcock.

Adcock, who is also the current chair of the Bryan Texas Utilities Board, says he thinks things in Bryan are great, but could always be better.

“We’re in some tough economic times due to the coronavirus, I think that my expertise and experience as an economist combined with my time in the district and my experience on boards and commissions will help lead Bryan out of this temporary situation,” said Adcock.

Adcock’s opponent Doris Machinski says her background in social work makes her the best candidate for the seat.

“In my work with CPS I worked with families all over the city and I know whats going on in the city and I know what the families need and what they deserve” said Machinski.

She also says transparency in government would be key in her role if elected.

“I am concerned that the citizens don’t know everything that’s happening in the community with the city government, the city budget. I want to make them equal participants in the process of developing the city,” said Machinski.

Machinski says she wants to see the city back on track and prospering after being impacted by the coronavirus.

“I’m concerned about the businesses that have closed, the families that have been affected by the closure of businesses, people that have lost jobs, their income is very limited, and what I want to see happen is the city recover,” said Machinski.

Public safety, support of law enforcement and developing and maintaining nice family-friendly park space are other issues Adcock wants to tackle. He says his time as former chairman of the Bryan parks and recreations advisory board and member of the community development advisory committee makes him perfect for the city council seat.

“People just want to be safe and secure and they want to have a quality of life that’s acceptable to themselves,” said Adcock.

Both candidates say the future of the city of Bryan is bright.

“My main concern is to see Bryan prosper and grow with input from everyone as we work together to come up with solutions to any problems that might be there,” said Machinski.

“I’m someone who believes that the city of Bryan has been going generally in the right direction over the last 15 to 20 years. I would like to help Bryan keep moving in the right direction,” said Adcock.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

