Active cases drop to 481, 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 26 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 481 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,883 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

31 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,031 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 173 active probable cases and there have been 858 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,430. There have been 86,225 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 70 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 3 509 Brazos 481 7,430 Burleson 71 432 Grimes 74 1,170 Houston 13 416 Lee 7 236 Leon 59 322 Madison 10 741 Milam 2 542 Montgomery 2,140 13,436 Robertson 74 403 San Jacinto 8 236 Trinity 6 205 Walker 772 4,540 Waller 44 983 Washington 45 692

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 624 staffed hospital beds with 108 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 45 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 3 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 509 total cases and 497 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 432 total cases, and 355 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 74 active cases. There have been 1,170 total cases, 1,061 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 416 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 391 cases are recovered. There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 7 active cases. The county has a total of 236 cases, with 215 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 59 active cases. The county has 322 total cases, with 252 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Madison County has reported 10 active cases. The county has a total of 741 cases with 725 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 542 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,140 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,436 total cases and 8,609 recovered cases. There are currently 32 people hospitalized, and there have been 147 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 74 active COVID-19 cases, with 403 total cases. Currently, 325 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 217 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active case of COVID-19. The county has 205 total cases with 192 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,540 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 772 cases are active in the community and 1,752 are recovered community cases. 2,006 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 44 active cases of COVID-19. There are 983 total cases and 939 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 45 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 692 total cases with 599 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 15 new cases and 134 active cases on Oct. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 1,821 positive cases, 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 22, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 85,618 active cases and 744,283 recoveries. There have been 845,100 total cases reported and 7,532,717 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,286 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 156,035 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 22 at 4:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

