Aggie corn maze opens this weekend
Visitors are asked to bring one canned good for entry and follow COVID-19 safety protocols
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Agronomy Society will host its annual Aggie Corn Maze Oct. 24 & 25.
It’s located at 2605 F&B Road in College Station and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
This year, visitors are asked to bring a canned good for entry. Proceeds benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry.
All visitors will be required to fill out a risk/liability waiver, wear a face covering and select a time slot for when they would like to attend.
You read more about the maze on the Texas A&M Agronomy Facebook page.
