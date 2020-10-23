Advertisement

Aggie corn maze opens this weekend

Visitors are asked to bring one canned good for entry and follow COVID-19 safety protocols
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Agronomy Society will host its annual Aggie Corn Maze Oct. 24 & 25.

It’s located at 2605 F&B Road in College Station and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This year, visitors are asked to bring a canned good for entry. Proceeds benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry.

All visitors will be required to fill out a risk/liability waiver, wear a face covering and select a time slot for when they would like to attend.

You read more about the maze on the Texas A&M Agronomy Facebook page.

