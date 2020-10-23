Aggie corn maze opens this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Agronomy Society will host its annual Aggie Corn Maze Oct. 24 & 25.

It’s located at 2605 F&B Road in College Station and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This year, visitors are asked to bring a canned good for entry. Proceeds benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry.

All visitors will be required to fill out a risk/liability waiver, wear a face covering and select a time slot for when they would like to attend.

You read more about the maze on the Texas A&M Agronomy Facebook page.

Howdy, y’all! We are thrilled to announce that we have been approved to have our annual corn maze! We will be open this... Posted by Texas A&M Agronomy Society on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

