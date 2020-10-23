Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fang

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fang is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 23, 2020. He’s a two to three-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

Employees at Aggieland Humane describe him as a super chill dog who loves to lay in his bed. He also enjoys a good walk and meeting other dog friends.

“Fang is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. So, he’s ready to go home with you today. All you have to do is go to our website and find our adoption application. You can complete it, submit it online or bring it by. It might take us up to two days to get you approved,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

You can find the adoption application here and take a look at more adorable, adoptable animals here. The animal shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

