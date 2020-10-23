College Station knocks New Caney from ranks of 8-5A Div. I unbeatens

NEW CANEY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar football team kicked off week 9 play on Thursday night down at Randall Reed Stadium with a 49-7 win over the New Caney Eagles.

Cougar running back Marquise Collins finished the game with three touchdown runs while his teammate Roderick Brown added two rushing touchdowns.

College Station (4-1, 2-1) has a bye next week and will step back on the field on November 6th against Lufkin at Cougar Field. Kickoff is set 7 pm.

