Advertisement

College Station knocks New Caney from ranks of 8-5A Div. I unbeatens

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CANEY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar football team kicked off week 9 play on Thursday night down at Randall Reed Stadium with a 49-7 win over the New Caney Eagles.

Cougar running back Marquise Collins finished the game with three touchdown runs while his teammate Roderick Brown added two rushing touchdowns.

College Station (4-1, 2-1) has a bye next week and will step back on the field on November 6th against Lufkin at Cougar Field. Kickoff is set 7 pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rudder opens district play Friday against Huntsville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Rudder football team will open District 10-5A Division II play Friday night against Huntsville.

Sports

Tigers to kick off district play against Lamar Consolidated Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A&M Consolidated will also kick off district play on Friday as the Tigers host Lamar Consolidated. The Tigers are coming off a 21-nothing shut out of Willis to close out their non-district schedule.

Sports

Aggies set to host Rice in season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team will compete in its first dual meet of the year on Friday, Oct. 23 against the Rice Owls at the Student Rec Center Natatorium. The swimming-only meet is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. and is not open to the public.

Sports

Blinn College releases sports schedules for spring 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Dreyer / Blinn College Sports Information Specialist
The Blinn College Athletic Department has announced the schedules for all 10 of its NJCAA programs.

Latest News

Sports

Destiny Pitts granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball transfer Destiny Pitts was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA, it was announced Thursday.

Sports

Texas A&M men’s tennis set for Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout beginning Friday, Oct. 23, at South Carolina’s Carolina Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Gamecocks in the Palmetto State will be student-athletes from Georgia and Florida as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 25.

Sports

Aggies on the road to take on Tennessee

Updated: 11 hours ago
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies begin the second half of their fall slate Friday when they travel for a tough test against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sports

College Station battles district co-leaders in New Caney Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Bryan takes on Temple Friday

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

College Station battles district co-leaders in New Caney Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars will kick off week 5 of their season Thursday night in New Caney against the District 8-5A Division 1 co-leading Eagles.