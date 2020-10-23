Advertisement

College Station man charged with intoxication assault after crash seriously injures passenger

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street. Authorities say they are investigating a DWI crash.

According to police, Joel Becerra, 21, was driving with a female passenger when that crash happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. Officers say the car crashed into a light pole that went through the roof, hitting that passenger. The incident fractured her skull. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury, and they believe she will have permanent cognitive impairment.

Becerra was taken into custody and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Police are asking everyone, drivers and pedestrians, to avoid the area.

College Station, TX
College Station, TX(KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drop off your household hazardous waste for free

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
There is some household trash that doesn’t belong in the traditional wastebasket.

News

Local women say bullets flew "right between us" at apartment complex pond Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

TABC agents train to catch human traffickers at RELLIS campus

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 22, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/22

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Local woman plants free flower garden for neighbors

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Mending Hearts participating in Brazos Valley Gives for the first time this year

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Grab a jacket, Brazos Valley. Cold front drops temperatures Friday afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Cooler air reaches the Brazos Valley Friday, October 23rd, dropping temperatures through the afternoon hours.

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 22, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Local

Jane Long Intermediate Asst. Principal in ICU, cheerleaders show support

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez and Adrienne DeMoss
Mario Bye, Assistant Principal of Jane Long Elementary, is in the ICU after he was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Milam County.