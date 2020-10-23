College Station man charged with intoxication assault after crash seriously injures passenger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have closed down the 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street. Authorities say they are investigating a DWI crash.

According to police, Joel Becerra, 21, was driving with a female passenger when that crash happened around 3 a.m Friday in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. Officers say the car crashed into a light pole that went through the roof, hitting that passenger. The incident fractured her skull. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury, and they believe she will have permanent cognitive impairment.

Becerra was taken into custody and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Police are asking everyone, drivers and pedestrians, to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview and the 400 and 500 blocks of Luther St. are closed due to a crash. Please avoid the area. We will send an update. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 23, 2020

