Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

DENVER (AP) — In parts of Colorado, the sky has been gray, the sun hazy and the odor of a burning campfire has persisted for much of September and October.

Colorado broke the record for its largest wildfires on record twice this season, with the top fire burning over 318 square miles.

Normally, snow helps tamp down the devastation by this time of year, but drought across Colorado and warming temperatures have dragged out the misery wrought by wildfires.

One of Colorado’s smaller fires exploded late Wednesday to 196 square miles and closed Rocky Mountain National Park.

Latest satellite info shows increased fire intensity on the #EastTroublesomeFire early this afternoon. The fire has jumped the Continental Divide and is now burning in the upper reaches of Rocky Mountain National Park. #COwx pic.twitter.com/6onPKwCfi4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 22, 2020

