COVID in Context: In all reported metrics, the virus’s impact at Texas A&M appears to be decreasing

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The return of on-campus classes at Texas A&M University coincided with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

Since classes resumed in late August, the university has tracked a variety of COVID-related data on a dashboard.

Looking at the data two months later, on-campus COVID-19 appears to be trending downward in all metrics.

New case data is only available for the previous two weeks:

New cases
New cases(KBTX)

Active cases have been generally trending downward since the beginning of the semester as well (missing data is due to dashboard’s reporting timeline):

Active cases
Active cases(KBTX)

Free testing is available on campus to students and staff, and the university has tracked the positivity rate of that testing:

Testing positivity rate
Testing positivity rate(KBTX)

Furthermore, Texas A&M has conducted four rounds of random, voluntary testing, releasing the results of each round:

Random testing positivity rate
Random testing positivity rate(KBTX)

Finally, the Brazos County Health District reports data that are not directly related to Texas A&M, but provide a snapshot of the situation as well. Since late August, BCHD has reported the percentage of new daily cases that come from the 18-24-year-old age group:

Percentage of cases 18-24
Percentage of cases 18-24(KBTX)

