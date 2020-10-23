Advertisement

Decorate Haunted Houses with a College Station Business

Edible Haunted Houses with Cook N Grow
Edible Haunted Houses with Cook N Grow(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cook N Grow in College Station is hosting edible haunted house workshops for kids to express their spooky-creativity.

Like the gingerbread tradition seen normally during the Christmas season, Cook N Grow is bringing the same spirit but to Halloween; however, instead of red, green, and candy canes, they are using black, orange, and candy corn.

The workshops will be held Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids can either share a house or decorate a house individually.

Cook N Grow owner, Gina Carrera said she came up with the idea after looking for a way to extend the holiday and utilizing leftover Halloween candy with her kids.

“Kids want to wear costumes all the time, and [During halloween] it’s just a weekend where you have two or three events like the pumpkin patch," said Carrera. "So I thought maybe this is another way to extend the holiday.”

The gingerbread houses that are used are homemade and edible. According to Carrera, a lot of kids end up actually taking a bite of their houses.

Click here to register for the class.

Cook N Grow is located at 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Suite 111 in College Station.

You can contact them at (979) 402-0516.

Click here to view their COVID-19 policy.

We are decorating some haunted houses with Cook N Grow College Station this morning on #BVTM! Tune in to find out how you can get your kiddo registered!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, October 23, 2020

