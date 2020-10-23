Drop off your household hazardous waste for free

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is some household trash that doesn’t belong in the traditional wastebasket.

Twin Oaks Landfill is offering a free Household Hazardous Waste drive-thru drop-off on Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University General Services Building.

More details, including which waste items will be accepted, can be found on the Twin Oaks Landfill website here.

Twin Oaks Landfill (Twin Oaks Landfill)

