Advertisement

Fort Hood Patriot Battalion training in College Station

Training started on Tuesday and will go until Oct. 26
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Fort Hood 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Battalion is doing a training exercise called “Operation Texas Strike” in College Station.

More than 300 soldiers have been in town since Tuesday at RELLIS Campus, Easterwood Airport, and Camp Swift.

Missile launchers and maintenance trucks are just some of the equipment that’s out on one of the Easterwood airport runways.

The large scale training is designed to prepare troops for real-world air defense.

Training started with a four hour convoy to College Station and continued with advanced gunnery training.

“Traditionally the past 10 to 20 years or so patriot units have deployed to an airfield type of environment so that’s sort of what this is simulating here at Easterwood airfield,” said Commander Spencer Henry.

The unit at Easterwood Airport will move to Camp Swift on Friday and will wrap up training at the RELLIS campus.

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will also have an opportunity to participate and gain an up-close view of the Army’s premier Patriot Missile battalions.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The Equipping Center Church distribute food boxes to families in need

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville CISD is ending their remote learning option due to poor academic performance.

News

Madisonville CISD ending remote learning option November 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local church gives out more than 1,400 boxes of food in under an hour

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Friends of BCS Libraries to use Brazos Valley Gives donation to promote literacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Fort Hood Soldiers training in College Station

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 10/23

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your Vote Counts: Bryan ISD Single Member District 2 Julie Harlin and Ebony Peterson

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Halloween events happening across Bryan/College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Halloween events across Bryan/College Station

News

Madisonville looking at ordinance to address rogue parking signs downtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The city is working on drafting an ordinance to address the issue.